DO NOT IGNORE: WORLD HYPERTENSION DAY TODAY

Prof Dr Mangala Borkar speaks with Senior Cardiologist Dr Vilas Magarkar

Q: What is blood pressure?

A: It is the lateral pressure exerted by the flowing blood on the vessel wall. Normal pressure is necessary to supply oxygen to vital organs.

Q: What is hypertension?

A: When the blood pressure is higher than 140/90, it is called hypertension. It damages the walls of blood vessels and causes blockages, which hamper blood supply to heart muscles (heart attacks), brain (stroke), kidneys (kidney failure), peripheral vessels (severe pain in legs), retina (blindness) and rupture of brain vessels (brain haemorrhage).

Q: What is cut-off level?

A: Almost all guidelines, (American, European, World Hypertension Society and Indian) recommend to start treatment in adults with blood pressure more than or equal to 140 mm or diastolic blood pressure more than or equal to 90 mm. In high risk persons, like young patients/with diabetes/ coronary artery disease/weak heart pumping/kidney diseases, it is recommended to keep blood pressure below 130/80 mm.

Q: What is non-pharmacological (lifestyle) management?

A: *Low salt diet - less than 5 grams a day.

Prepare food with less salt, avoid pickles, papads, chiwda, bakery items, fast food, sauces, noodles ready soups, table salt.

*Low fat, low sugar - Helps to prevent future onset of diabetes, wear and tear of blood vessels.

*Regular exercises - Minimum 45 minutes a day.

*Weight reduction

*No tobacco.

*Stress management – vital.

*Lots of green vegetables, fruits, fiber, nuts.

Q: What are the medicines advised?

A: If patient has target organ damage or if blood pressure remains high, medicines are a must.

Let your doctor decide which.

Dos and don’ts

*Never stop medicine on your own

*You may not have symptoms though BP is high. Check BP regularly.

*Investigations like blood sugar, cholesterol, kidney function tests, ECG, urine exam, fundus exam, as suggested by your doctor.

*High blood pressure is the number one killer and major risk factor for heart attack and stroke. Every millimeter above 140/90 matters. 20 to 25 percent of adults suffer from hypertension. Good control can prevent life threatening events.