Do not repeal the MGNREGA Act, Left and democratic parties protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Stating that repealing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) would amount to snatching the livelihood of rural labourers, Left and democratic party organisations staged a protest outside the District Collector’s office on Monday. The agitation was part of a nationwide movement opposing the repeal of the MGNREGA and the move to introduce the “VB-G-RAM-G Act” in its place.

Organisations including Jai Kisan Andolan-Swaraj Abhiyan, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Shramik Mukti Dal, Lal Bavta Shetmajdoor Union, Marathwada Labour union and Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti participated in the protest.

Speakers such as Subhash Lomte, Bhimrao Bansod, Bhagwan Bhojne, Sukhdev Ban, Rameshbhai Khandagle, Devidas Kirtishahi and Ram Baheti criticised the proposed changes to the Act, which has been in force for over two decades. Madhukar Khillare proposed the vote of thanks.

A delegation submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the Resident Deputy Collector. The memorandum stated that the deliberate removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from this historic legislation is not merely an administrative decision, but an act that reveals disregard for Gandhian values.

