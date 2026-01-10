Doctor attacked, clinic board vandalized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A doctor was verbally abused and his clinic vandalized after a group forcefully entered the premises. The incident occurred at 8 pm on January 5 in Shaha Bazar, and a case was registered at City Chowk police station on January 9.

The accused are identified as Arshiya Deshmukh, Abuzar Deshmukh, and Sadaf Deshmukh, residents of Global Tower, Shaha Bazar. Dr. Azhar Irfan Lodhi (40, resident of Rozabag) runs an eye clinic in the Global Tower building. The accused also live on the upper floor of the same building, and disputes had reportedly arisen between them for unknown reasons. On the night of January 5, while Dr. Lodhi was examining patients, the accused suddenly entered the clinic, verbally abused him, and threatened him, alleging, “You sell drugs here.” They then vandalized the board outside the clinic and threatened to throw it down.