Doctor; lady pimp from Pune held in connection with minor Bangladeshi girl case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Harsul police have succeeded in nabbing a Pune-based ayurvedic doctor and a lady pimp from Budhwar Peth in connection with the purchasing of a minor girl from Bangladesh for Rs 5 lakh and forcing her into flesh trade.

The police inspector Prashant Potdar said that a total five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, so far. Earlier, the police had arrested three including one couple from the city.

It may be noted that the complainant while narrating her grievance to the local police has named Rani, her husband and one Asha Shaikh from Pune for pushing her into flesh trade.

Under the guidance of Potdar, a team comprising PSI Maroti Khillare, PSI Sunil Chavan, head constable Asifiya Patel and Shinde reached Pune. They detained ayurvedic doctor (of piles) Prashant Pratush Roy (of Saswad). His wife Rani fled away as soon as she got wind of her husband’s arrest. Later on, the police also arrested the main agent (lady pimp) from Budhwar Peth, Asha Hasan Shaikh. The cops arrested and brought them to the city. When produced in the local court they were remanded to police custody remand (PCR) till January 29.

What is the case?

The 16-year-old minor girl from Bangladesh was offered a Rs 20,000 per month salary in India by a woman. Later on, the victim was brought to Kolkata with the help of an agent. A tout then brought the victim to Pune and sold her out for Rs 5 lakh to Asha Shaikh who forced her into flesh trade. Later on, the accused Rani and her husband handed over the minor girl to city’s Samina Shah and Saeed Shah on January 17. The couple also forced her to sell body. When the victim demanded for her share, the couple refused to give her money. The victim then contacted her father through Facebook and later on approached the police commissionerate and narrated her grievances to the police.