Doctor, staff attacked by patient's relatives in hospital

Incident at Maxcare hospital in N-7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A doctor and staff of a hospital were attacked by the relatives of a patient on Wednesday night. The incident took place at MaxCare Hospital in N-7.

According to police, the patient, Shahnaz Shaikh, was brought to the hospital by her relatives around 11 pm as she was feeling dizzy. The doctor, Dr Badri Namdev More, and his staff began to treat her. The relatives, however, insisted on staying in the room with the patient. When the staff asked them to wait outside, they got angry and started arguing. The argument soon escalated and the relatives began to abuse the doctor and staff. They then picked up chairs and threw them at the doctor and staff. They also vandalized the hospital equipment.

The police were called and the attackers were arrested. A case has been registered against them in the Cidco police station on Thursday morning. The doctor and staff have sustained minor injuries. They are all being treated at the hospital.

Hospital equipment vandalized

While the woman was being treated, relatives picked up chairs and threw them at the doctor. Other employees were beaten with kicks while the ECG machine, trolley, table and other equipment were vandalized. Hamid Bhikan Shaikh, who accompanied Shahnaz, was at the forefront of this act.