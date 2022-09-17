Doctors by profession, angels by choice

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

Science is a boon or bane. The debate is going on for decades across the globe. However, the happiness of the ‘few’ people knows no boundaries when the science brings smiles on their faces that was missing for a long time since their near and dear ones were born with an abnormality. The miracle got possible due to angels with golden hearts sent by God in the form of a ‘plastic’ surgeon at the free-of-cost plastic surgery camp organised by the Lions Club of Aurangabad-Chikalthana from September 13 to 17.

Aurangabad First spoke to the patients and family members at the camp to know the change and confidence that emerged in them after undergoing surgery.

Says a 20-year-old,Shilpa Ashok Tandale, who was having difficulty with her palette,lips and nose, belonging to a rural area of the district. She could not even consume milk while her infancy or food as she was born with a deformity. She said, " My life has completely changed now and now I have the confidence. I can now consume a normal diet. I was operated on first in my infancy, and in the last 19 years, I had underwent 5 surgeries. We were unable to bear Rs 1.20 lakh for each surgery, but the angel doctor in the free camp helped regain priceless smiles on the faces of my parents and me.”

The mother of 10-year-old Sana Khan was all praise to the doctor and the organiser of the camp as her daughter revived clear vision. “My daughter was the centre of attraction in public due to her closed eyes. Since birth, her eyelids covered more than 80 per cent of her vision. She is undergoing an operation in phases for the last 3 years. This year, she regained full sight of her one eye and her other eye will also be like a normal person, soon.”

The case of a three-and-a-half-year-old Swara Santosh Dhosal (Ahmednagar) was different as she was born with skin deformation.

“We thanked the almighty when the doctors assured us of recovering the deformity in the next few years. I was under stress for years as we are not financially sound, but God has sent to us an Angelus, where my Angel will soon get a normal life".

Money can’t buy the pleasure that I get from seeing smiles: Dr Raj Lalla

The head plastic surgeon (United States) Dr Raj Lalla says, "Money can't buy me that happiness and goodness, which the smiles do after curing the abnormality of patients. The majority of the patients are commoners. As a moral responsibility, to avoid 'by birth abnormalities', I suggest a proper intake of nutrition while pregnancy, proper amounts of vitamins and keeping away from cousin marriages etc.

A general surgeon, Dr Saurabh Devre, who assisted the head surgeon at the camp.