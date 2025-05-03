Doctor’s family robbed on Samruddhi Expressway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A doctor’s family returning from Mehkar a wedding was looted and assaulted by four robbers on Thursday night on Samruddhi Expressway. The crime occurred near the Shendra area around 10 pm, within the limits of Karmad police station.

Dr. Shravan Shingne and his wife Chaitali, both medical professionals based in Palghar, were returning from Mehkar with their son and mother when their car was intercepted. The assailants, posing as insurance agents, stopped the vehicle, snatched the keys, and violently attacked Dr. Shingne, smashing his head against the steering wheel. They looted jewelry from his wife and mother, along with a mobile phone, and fled the scene. Despite Shravan’s attempt to block the robbers’ escape by ramming their vehicle, he was overpowered and assaulted again. The family was left helpless on the highway with no other vehicles nearby to offer assistance. Police from Chikalthana and Karmad reached the spot after receiving the alert. Sources said the same gang had attacked a security guard earlier in the Shendra area.

Stolen Items:

The unidentified miscreants made away with several valuable items, including a 1.5 tola mangalsutra, a 4 tola gold bracelet, a 2 tola Laxmi chain, a 2 tola small bracelet, a 5 tola heavy bracelet, and a mobile phone. The cumulative value of the stolen goods highlights the gravity of the crime. This incident adds to a growing list of similar offenses reported on the expressway, prompting renewed demands for enhanced highway patrolling and stringent security measures.

Past Incidents on Samruddhi Expressway:

• March 2023: Navi Mumbai family robbed at gunpoint near Savangi Tunnel.

• June 2023: Stones hurled at a Mumbai-bound bus near Karjana; passengers looted.

• August 2023: Family robbed of Rs 1.2 lakh and phones near Mehkar.

• May 2024: Armed robbery near Mehkar; family held at knifepoint.

• June 2024: Businessman attacked and looted of gold and iPhone while en route from Pune to Nagpur.