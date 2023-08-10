Doctors to be appointed at local level now

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Several posts of professors, associate professors are vacant in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). These posts will be filled at the local level now whereas the hospital will get the additional 148 class four employees.

Medical education minister Hasan Mushrif called a meeting of all the GMCHs of the state in Mumbai on Thursday and took the review of the colleges and hospitals.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, super specialty hospital CEO and dean of the proposed GMCH at Jalna Dr Sudhir Chaudhary attended the meeting. Mushrif reviewed the present situation at GMCHs, funds situation and human resources.

Dr Rathod said, the minister directed to fill the vacant posts of professors and associate professors at the local level. In all, 148 class four employees will be recruited soon.