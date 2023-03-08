Doctors violently fight in GMCH
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 8, 2023 11:10 PM 2023-03-08T23:10:02+5:30 2023-03-08T23:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Two doctors violently fought with each other in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday night. ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Two doctors violently fought with each other in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday night.
The witnesses said that one of the doctor after the incident went to the accident department while the other went away from the spot. When contacted the medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, he said, there was a dispute between two doctors in the hospital, but they amicably resolved it.Open in app