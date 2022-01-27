Does Shiv Sena owns the city

Initiatives under Majhi Vasundhara named after Sena leaders

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

Various initiatives including the revival of Kham river were inaugurated by environment minister Aditya Thackeray on Republic day. Names of Shiv Sena leaders were given to the park, lawn and oxygen hub. BJP has criticized the move alleging whether the city is owned by Sena. BJP has also warned to lodge a complaint with the Central government.

The initiatives undertaken in the premises of the Kham river are named as Aditya Sarovar, Chandrakant Yoga lawns, Ambadas butterfly garden and Subhash oxygen hub. The BJP has criticized Sena and municipal administration. The Kham river rejuvenation project “Majhi Vasundhara' has been jointly undertaken by the municipal corporation, Smart City, Eco Sattva, Aurangabad Cantonment Board and Varroc company. BJP has questioned whether all these initiatives have been implemented with the contribution of Sena leaders. BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar warned that BJP will agitate on this issue.

Will oppose misuse of public money

The revival of the Kham river has been funded by the Central and state governments. Smart City is funded by the Center. We will oppose any misuse of funds. It is not right for the administration to try to please anyone with public money. Apart from making a written complaint to the Central government about all these issues, we will also raise this issue in the assembly, warned MLA Atul Save.