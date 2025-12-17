DoF hopes of spotting T3C1 in Kannad vicinity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young tiger, which travelled hundreds of kilometers from Vidarbha, has settled in the Gautala Autramghat Wildlife Sanctuary. It has been named T3C1 by officials of the Department of Forest (Wildlife Division). Over the past few days, the forest officials have been closely monitoring its movements. Although the tiger was not sighted during inspections at Nagad and Patnadevi, the officials indicated that it may be visible in the Kannad area during wildlife estimation between January 1 and 7.

The sanctuary, largest in Marathwada, spans approximately 260 square kilometers across Kannad tehsil in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and Chalisgaon tehsil in Jalgaon district. The sanctuary is home to leopards, blackbucks, nilgais, wild boars, hyenas, and a total of 19 mammal species, along with various reptiles. Its rich forest resources and rare medicinal plants make it a favourable habitat for wildlife.

T3C1 was first sighted in sanctuary on February 27, 2021. DoF staff initially discovered its footprints. Subsequently, trap cameras were installed near water sources and along probable movement paths. Around March 15, 2021, the tiger was clearly captured on trap cameras, and its scat was also found.

The two-years-old tiger has migrated from the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary area in Vidarbha. It is estimated to be six years old today. The DoF estimates that its journey passed through Pandharkawada, Nanded, Kinwat, Parbhani, Jalna, and Ajanta routes. In recent days, it has been observed preying on nilgai and wild boar. Leopard sightings have also been reported in Paithan, Vaijapur, Gangapur, and Phulambri areas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Sightings expected in Kannad–Gautala area

The range forest officer (Kannad) Sachin Shinde said, “Although the tiger was not found during the Nagad and Patnadevi inspection stages, it is believed to be roaming in the Kannad–Gautala area. The central monitoring operation is being conducted in four stages. Based on CCTV and trap camera footage, footprints, and scat, the DoF is closely tracking the tiger’s movements, with important safety measures being enforced.”