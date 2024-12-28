Don’t be satisfied with likes on your social media posts: actor Shyam Rajput

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Youths who get likes on social media posts should not be satisfied with them as they are from their friends and relatives. Giving your performance in an actual field and seeking audience response is important from a career point of view. The boys and girls should give what they lived and what is their original in whatever field they join. Honesty and consistency are necessary for giving quality work,” said Shyam Rajput, the prominent theatre, TV and film actor.

He was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday.

Shyam Rajput said that youths should be away from any kind of addiction to maintain good health and save money.

“Most of the youths face a struggle in our industry. Today’s artists have different job opportunities in online series along with theatre, TV serials and movies. Young artists will get jobs in any of these fields. On this, one should maintain stability and do financial management,” he said.

Shyam Rajput who is also a former student of Bamu said those who want to make a career in the film and theatre industry should be able to face criticism.

“Show your own art instead of trying to create art that is not available. You will definitely progress. I have received this honour for being an alumnus of the university and learning ‘Ahirani language,” he added.