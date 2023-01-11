Don’t poke your nose in history without study: Ajit Pawar

Aurangabad: Assembly Opposition leader Ajit Pawar said that those who have proper study in history should speak while others should not poke their nose in it.

He was speaking at a programme organised by Loksamvad Foundation to felicitate Utkarsh Panel members who were elected to Senate and Academic Council members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) at Bhanudasrao Chavan Hall on Wednesday. Panel chief and MLC Satish Chavan and Dr Shivaji Madan were also felicitated.

Ajit Pawar said that each party should keep their loquacious people under their control.

“There are many ministers in the city while some have kept ready their ‘suit’ in the hope of getting the minister’s post,” he said.

Assembly Opposition leader said that it is a tragedy that people of the city are getting water supply after seven days even though Jayakwadi dam is very near.

"Then the question arises where does this water go? The cost of the water supply scheme has gone up to Rs 2800 crore from Rs 300 crore. People’s problems should be solved than making allegations and counter-allegations,” he asserted.

Pawar said that maintaining the quality of education is a challenge for educational institutes.

“When I was Finance Minister, I took many decisions. But, the Covid outbreak and political instability proved hurdles in the implementation. The new generation is not interested in allegations and counter-allegations. All leaders should come together and solve people’s problems,” he added.

Former minister Dilip Walse Patil, former legislator Kishor Patil, Sakshana Salgar, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, NCP district president Kailas Patil, Ranganath Kale, Dr Narendra Kale, Manoj Ghodke, Dr Ganesh Mohite, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Fulchand Salampure, Duttabhau Pathrikar, Sunil Magre, Dutta Bhangeand others were present. Nilesh Chavan conducted the proceedings of the programme while Vishwanath Kokar proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

Keep eye on university

Dilip Walse Patil said that there is a need to keep a vigil on universities.

“The State and Central Governments are interfering while implementing New Education Policy. While following progressive thoughts, one should keep an eye on educational institutes to defeat the orthodox ideology.

Dr Shivaji Madan also spoke. Earlier, Dr Rajesh Karpe made an introductory speech.