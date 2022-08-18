Don't waste time discussing pointless things

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Nowadays, a lot of time is wasted in discussing and debating on meaningless and even personal interpretations. Nothing is achieved by these discussions and debates. Do not waste time by discussing useless things, said Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj while speaking at the twelfth session of the Dnyan Ganga mahotsav held at Shri Hirachand Kasliwal prangan on Thursday.

Speaking further, Acharya said that do not get involved in any incidents and issues that are not concerned to you. Don't refer to the scriptures and Puranas to affirm your opinions and claims. Not every event is written in Puranas or Shastras. Don't get caught up in things of no value. Things like whether Lord Mahavira got married or not are discussed in today's society. Rather than discussing whether Lord Mahavira got married or not, discuss the ideas he gave to the world, talk about them.

Don't waste your own, society's and other's time by talking about meaningless things. Rather try to understand what an incident is trying to convey. Pankaj Phulpagar, Kamal Kishore Dhoot, Chandrakant Malpani, Pradeep Kathod, Prashant Devsale and other devotees were present.