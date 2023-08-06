Don't worry about our LS Constituency: Dr Shrikant Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Each party has the right to expand the party. Even if BJP is doing preparations in my Lok Sabha Kalyan Constituency or Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, one should not worry about it. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will sit together and will take a decision on seat sharing,” said Dr Shrikant Shinde, MP and Shiv Sena leader (Shinde group).

A meeting of the party’s office-bearers was organised at a hotel near Railway Station in the presence of MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Eknath Shinde, on Sunday.

Talking to newsmen before the meeting, Shinde said feeling as their own government, the tehsil and district chief of the party are visiting Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of CM Eknath Shinde, to get development works done in their constituencies.

“The convention was organised to strengthen the party by holding meeting with grassroots level office-beares for ensuing elections. The discussions with office-bearers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed are being held. CM Shinde has done excellent work on the different schemes,” he said.

On the point that Uddhav Thackery Sena claims that only party leaders have left the party and not activists, he replied that they (Uddhav Sena) had nothing to work. MLA Pradeep Jaislwa, Vilas Bhumre, Rajendra Janjal, Bharat Rajput, Ramesh Pawar and others were present at the briefing.

36 observers sent

A total of 36 observers from Mumbai and Thane were sent to 36 districts of the state to know the status of the party for Lok Sabha and local self Governing bodies elections.