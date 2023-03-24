DP unit head urges civic chief to initiate action against CSMC tracer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The tracer from the Town Planning (TP) section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Sanjay Kapale, was appointed to assist the Development Plan (DP) unit in preparing the city development plan (CDP). However, the Deputy Director (Town Planning) and head of the DP unit Dr Raza Khan has forwarded a letter urging the municipal commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari to take disciplinary action against Kapale as for the last year and above he has not joined the unit and no necessary information is being provided by him to the unit.

Kapale was appointed on December 2, 2021, on the orders of the DD (TP). Dr Khan in his report to his Director (TP) Manoj Garje stated that Kapale is not cooperating with the unit and has also not reported on duty since the appointment. Despite this Kapale did not report on duty.

Dr Khan added, “He submitted the explanation, but it was not coherent. Hence it was rejected. Kapale is also not sharing the required information and data with the unit. Hence the work is being prolonged. For the past eight days, the unit has been asking him to give sanctioned lay-outs in the city, but he is not ready to cooperate with the unit.”

Give existing land use (ELU) maps

The preparation of the rough draft of the CDP is underway by the DP Unit. Hence it is necessary for the town planners in the unit to have updated information like the details on different types of facilities being provided by CSMC, total land utilised for the purposes and the constructed properties of the civic administration with maps.

The facilities include playgrounds, primary schools, high schools, gardens, crematoriums and cemeteries, health centres and hospitals (government and private), vegetable markets and procurement centres, cultural centres or community halls or libraries or reading rooms, the area of land and open spaces in the city owned by the government and CSMC, details on the total area of land (along with facilities) handed over by the Cidco to municipal corporation etc. The information about the facilities help in preparing the maps of ELUs, it is learnt.