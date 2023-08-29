DP unit submits report to state government

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State’s Development Plan (DP) Unit has submitted its report mentioning the status and progress of the City Development Plan to the Principal Secretary (I) of the Urban Development Department (UDD), on Monday.

The DP Unit, comprising a team of Town Planners, has been preparing the plan for the past many years.

As reported earlier, the state government has set up the unit office at the municipal corporation headquarters on August 2, 2021. Later on, in May 2022, a team of town planners headed by the Deputy Director (Town Planning) was deployed on the task.

Court releases order

It may be noted that a contempt petition was filed in the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court in connection with the Development Plan. The bench has ordered the state government to appoint an independent officer in three weeks. It also mentioned preparing and publishing the plan in the next three months.

Details mentioned in the report

The GIS-based maps highlighting municipal corporation limits have been certified from the Land Record office.

Under Section 25, the GIS-based Existing Land Use (ELU) maps have been submitted for sanction. It mentioned preparing maps after surveying and compiling information from different offices.

Regularly organising coordination meetings between the respective government office and the committee headed by the district collector to discuss proposals on government land.

Jotting down opinions through organising frequent meetings with the stakeholders, CREDAI and experienced architects as a part of public participation.

Held frequent meetings with the CSMC administrator to discuss proposals made under the Development Scheme.

The task of preparing the maps of Proposed Land Use (PLU) is ready. The PLUs were prepared on the basis of probable population and proposals from different offices.

The ELU was submitted to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation four months ago.