DPC grants Rs 10 cr to set up e-study centres in 36 civic schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The District Planning Committee (DPC) has granted a fund of Rs 10 crore to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) for developing ‘e-study centres’ in its 36 schools. The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, on Republic Day (Friday), inaugurated a pre-fabricated study centre in Priyadarshini School.

The additional commissioners Ranjit Patil and Saurabh Joshi, district planning officer Bharat Wayal, city engineer A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad and head master Sanjeev Sonar were present on the occasion. The guardian minister assured of providing adequate funds to upgrade facilities in the civic schools. Besides, the funds will also be granted to start more study centres in the civic schools, he said.

The inauguration of ‘Majhi Shala Sunder Shala’ (My School Beautiful School) was also inaugurated on the occasion. The school students won the hearts of the guests and the audience through their cultural presentations.

The additional commissioner Patil made an introductory speech, Tejaswini Desale conducted the proceedings and the headmaster Sonar proposed a vote of thanks.