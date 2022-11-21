DPC receive proposals valuing just Rs 140 crore!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The regular District Planning Committee (DPC) is scheduled to be held soon. However, the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, during a pre-meeting organised to review the status of proposals, found that the DPC has received a development proposal of valuing just Rs 140 crore only. Hence Pandey ordered all the heads of various sections to submit their proposals by November 30.

Earlier, the guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre during the last DPC meeting had instructed to submit the proposals by October 31 as the planning of works valuing Rs 500 crore was okayed tentatively. However, proposals of just Rs 140 crore had been received, so far. It may be noted that the district administration has to spend Rs 650 crore in a span of four months (by end of the current financial year). It includes Rs 150 crore for the development of Scheduled Castes and Tribal Development areas and Rs 500 crore as an annual fund for other general works.

During the review meeting, many sections head told the collector that the files have been sent to Mumbai for technical sanctions. They are expecting to receive them in 3-4 days. Hence the collector ordered to submit them by Nov 30.

It may be noted that in the annual district planning, the administration has received Rs 148 crore, out of Rs 500 crore, to date. Till September 2022, the works valuing Rs 14.81 crore have been given administrative approval. In the current year Rs 15.79 crore has been distributed and Rs 10.40 crore had been spent them. Hence it is clear that the administration will have a tough time spending such a huge quantity of money by March end.