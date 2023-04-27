DPC to allocate 3 pc of its annual budget for upkeep of heritage sites in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news as the state government for the upkeep of heritage sites and places including forts, in every district of Maharashtra, will be providing a fund to the tune of three per cent of the annual budget through the District Planning Committee (DPC) to the Department of Archaeology (DoA).

The provision of funds through DPC will be made for the next three consecutive years from the financial year 2023-24.

The assistant director (DoA) Amol Gote confirmed that the state government through the Department of Planning (DoP) has issued a notification regarding the procedure of funding through DPC in December 2022. It has also alerted all the departments concerned in this regard. According to the list of protected sites drafted by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, there are 387 monuments in the custodian of the DoA in Maharashtra, out of which, 180 are in Marathwada which is divided into Aurangabad Division (covering Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts) and Nanded Division (Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani and Latur districts). There are 98 monuments in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Division and 82 in the jurisdiction of Nanded Division.

“ The provision of funds through DPC will be a great help to DoA in maintaining the heritage sites like forts, temples, mausoleums and caves, beautifying their campuses, upgrading the facilities and enhancing the footfall of visitors. Earlier, the state government through DoA has decided to set up Jan Suvidha Kendras (JSKs) providing tourist-centric facilities at 75 monuments in the state including 23 of Marathwada,” said the assistant director.

The notification duly signed by the deputy secretary (Department of Planning), S H Dhuri, has been circulated to all the divisional commissioners, the district collectors, the Zilla Parishad chief executive officers, the Director of Archaeology and Museums, the deputy divisional commissioner (Planning), the district planning officers (District Collectorate), member secretary of Marathwada Development Board (Aurangabad), member secretary of Vidarbha Development Board (Nagpur) and others. It mentioned that the present ratio of available funds is inadequate, therefore, the provision of funds is being made through DPC in connection with the 75th year of the Indian Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav). The state Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs will be releasing the guidelines regarding the proposals soon, stated the notification.