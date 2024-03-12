Dr Aniket Sarkate passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Aniket Pradeep Sarkate (40, N-1 Cidco), an assistant professor of the Chemical Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday evening.

The last rites will be performed at N-6 Central Naka crematorium in the morning of March 13. He leaves behind wife Dr Nilima, one son, parents and extended family.

Dr Anitket has been working at the university since 2009 and published 125 research papers at national and international conferences. He completed six national research projects and received the ‘Young Scientist’ award for this. He hailed from Talni in Mantha.