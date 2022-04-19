Dr Apoorva Kabra first in country

Aurangabad, April 18: Bright Aurangabad youngster Dr Apoorva Kabra, who is pursuing MS in Orthopedics in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, bagged the first rank in the country in the Young Scholar Competition held in Ahmedabad, recently.

All the doctors studying Orthopedics for their post-graduation could participate. Three postgraduate doctors each from North, South, East and West zones had appeared for participation. The competition was divided into case presentation, buzzer round and debate.

Dr Apoorva stood first in the country and also won the prize for the Best Orator. He received a trophy and Rs 3 lakh. He is the son of city orthopaedic surgeon Dr Praveen Kabra and Ophthalmologist Dr Vandana. Dr Apoorva has earlier won gold medal in INBO 2013 Biology Olympiad, all India Rank 17 in AIIMS Entrance Exam and excelled in many competitive examinations and quiz events.