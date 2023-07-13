Dr Bandela on State Quality Assurance Cell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Narsinha Bandela, the director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) was appointed member of the State Level Quality Assurance Cell (SLQAC). The Higher Education Department of the State Government set up the SLQAC to monitor and improve the quality of education. Dr Bandela is a professor in Environmental Science Department. He also worked as director of the Human Resource Development Centre.