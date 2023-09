Dr Chetna Sonkamble on YCMOU Council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Chetna Sonakmble was appointed a member of the School Education Council of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU).

She is a dean of the interdisciplinary faculty of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Dr Sonkamble has worked as director of the Students Development Board of Bamu. YCMOU director Sanjivni Mahale made her appointment on School Education Council.