Dr Dhananjay nominated for Padma Shri award

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Dr Dhananjay Jagdishchandra Vaidya was nominated for Padma Shri national award. His nomination is for the area of excellence in the education field and the sub-field is educational research.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours conferred by the Government of India on citizens in recognition of their contribution in various spheres of activity including the arts, education, industry, literature, science, acting, medicine, social service and public affairs.

The names are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year. The President of India presents the Awards usually in the month of March/April every year.

The names of the awardees are published in the Gazette of India on the day of the presentation ceremony. Dr Dhananjay Vaidya is the only person from the city nominated for the national award.