Dr Dixit's lecture on Sunday

Aurangabad

Rotary Club of Aurangabad East has organised a lecture of diet expert Dr Jaggannath Dixit at Tapadia Natya Mandir on November 27 at 4 pm. The club will financially support Sneh Savli Old Age Home and Shri Satyasai Blood Centre through this project.

Briefing the press, the Rotary district governor Rukhmesh Jhakotiya said that Sneh Savli provides shelter to senior citizens and look after them. Similarly, Shri Satyasai Blood Centre is working to donate blood to the thalassemia patients. These patients need the blood tranfusion every month as their hemoglobin generating capacity is very weak.

Satyasai Blood Centre director Dr Mahendra Chavan said that the transfusion procedure is very costly and many people from the rural areas cannot afford it. There is a need to create awareness among the people to support such patients financially and mentally.

Club president Sangeeta Tambat said that Rotary Club has always instrumental in initiating several benevolent projects. The club has worked to provide medicines and food to the needy people during the Corona crisis. Similarly, it also provided advanced equipment to the farmers and also built a check-dam at Patoda village.

District public image chairman Pramod Zalte, members Pawan Gutte, Kshitij Chaudhary and others were present during the press meet.