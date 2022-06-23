Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi to face action if fails to reply notice

Aurangabad, June 23:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Anil Pansare directed the registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi to reply to the show-cause notice on or before July 1 otherwise, the interim relief given to her would end on July 2.

The next hearing has been placed on July 6. An objection was taken against the appointment of Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi as registrar. There is an allegation that she obtained the job of a teacher on the basis of a fake caste certificate and norms were flouted while recruiting her as registrar.

Following the objection, the university administration issued a show notice to Dr Suryavanshi on April 28, 2022. Dr Suryavanshi filed a petition in the court against the notice through adv B L Sagar Killarikar.

The court in its interim orders dated May 5, 2022, directed the university not to take action against Dr Suryavanshi and she was given four weeks to reply to the notice.

Adv Siddheshwar Thombre represented the university while assistant Government pleader Atul R Kale appeared for the State Government.