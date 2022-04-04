Dr Jatale gets ASNC certification

Aurangabad, April 4:

City cardiologist Dr Prafulla Jatale has clinched the prestigious Centrification Board of Nuclear Cardiology (CBNC) instituted by Americal Board of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) recently. The expert doctors from Nuclear Medicine are eligible for this certification. Dr Jatale is the only doctor from Marathwada to get this certification.

He has been congratulated by Dr Unmesh Takalkar, Dr Manisha Takalkar, Dr Ajay Totte and others on his achievement.