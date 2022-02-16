Dr Karad’s speech on budget tomorrow

Aurangabad, Feb 16: union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will deliver a keynote address on the post budget session to be organised by team of industries associations at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir in Osmanpura at 4.30 pm on February 18.

During the session Dr Karad will interact with the industry, trade and associations and address their queries. Team of associations has appealed to all the industry representatives and association members to attend this programme in large numbers and avail the opportunity.