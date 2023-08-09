Dr Malu feted with Lions Presidential Medal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The International Presidential medal was declared for former International Director and leader of Aurangabad Lions Family Dr Nawal Malu during the recently held Lions Clubs International Conference in Boston (USA).

Dr Malu has been awarded a total of 13 medals for his social work till date, including 9 Presidential and 4 Leadership medals.

Dr Malu was awarded the medal by Past International Director from Nepal Lion Sanjay Khaitan during the provincial convention held in Aurangabad at Rukmini Auditorium. A member of Lions Club of Aurangabad Midtown, he has been the only International Director from Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai and Pune, and boasts of being the first professional doctor to be at this position in Lions International.

Maharashtra minister Atul Save, LCIF Area Leader Mahavir Patni, District Governor Sunil Desarda, Council Secretary Purushottam Jaipuria, actress Nishigandha Wad, Deputy Governor Girish Sisodia, Ashwin Bajoria were among those present.