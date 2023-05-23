Dr Murhari Kele take over as MSEDCL Chief Engineer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Murhari Sopanrao Kele joined as the new chief engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zone) on Tuesday (May 23). He was Director (Commercial) in the MSEDCL’s corporate office, prior to this transfer.

The son of the soil Kele hails from Kelewadi in Dharashiv (Osmanabad) district. He joined the then Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MESB) as a junior engineer in 1991. In the span of about 32 years of his service, Kele has rendered his services in various capacities and positions at MSEDCL headquarters, Chiplun, Bhiwandi, Mumbai, Nagpur and Akola. He also served as the Director (Technical) of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, Chief Engineer (Billing and Revenue) as well as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Tripura State Electricity Board.

Well-known as a scholar of saint literature and a writer, Kele has published and edited many books in Marathi and English languages. He has also presented research papers at various national and international conferences relating to 'Smart Meter' and electricity distribution. Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj University

(Nagpur) conferred a 'PhD' degree on him. He has also acquired academic degrees in engineering, management, law, commerce, regulatory and auditing.