Dr Pachkor gets ‘Best Polytechnic Teacher’ award

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Dr Rajesh Tukaramji Pachkor was selected for the ‘Best Polytechnic Teacher’ award for the academic year 2020-21 for Maharashtra and Goa.

The award was instituted by the Indian Society for Technical Education. Dr Pachkor who is head of the Department of Civil in Government Polytechnic of the city will receive the award in a programme to be held at Agnel Institute of Technology and Design, Goa, on August 27.