Dr Paikrao appointed ISMP State assistant
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 29, 2022 11:25 PM 2022-09-29T23:25:02+5:30 2022-09-29T23:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 29: Dr Sanjay Paikrao was appointed State Assistant of the Integrated Society of Media Professionals (ISMP). ...
Dr Sanjay Paikrao was appointed State Assistant of the Integrated Society of Media Professionals (ISMP). The ISMP is a voluntary council that works for development and disaster awareness among the masses. ISMP chairman Chandra Shekar made this appointment on Wednesday. Dr Paikrao is a history and media researcher in Bamu.