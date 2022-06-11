Dr Pawar’s book released; ‘Trans-Deconstruction: Theory on Monism’ unveiled during national seminar

Aurangabad, June 10: A book ‘Trans-Deconstruction: Theory on Monism’ authored by

assistant professor of English, Sant Dnyaneshwar Mahavidyalaya, Soegaon, Dr Pramod Pawar, was released recently.

Dr Pawar was the guest of honour at a one-day National Seminar on ‘New Approaches in Teaching English Literature, Humanities and Social Sciences,’ organised by the SB College of Science and Sharnbasva Deemed University, Kalburgi in collaboration with the Department of English, Gulbarga University, Kalburgi at Kalburgi. Dr Pawar presented his research paper on Monism for the staff and students. His ‘Theory of Interpretations’ is a new book at the press in UK in the field of literary studies.