Dr Purushottam Rajimwale Maharaj’s address today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Purushottam Rajimwale Maharaj from Shivpuri Akkalkot will address the citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at Bhanudasrao Chavan Auditorium, Government Engineering College, Railway Station Road between 5 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday. He will deliver an in-depth discourse on ‘Agnihotra Lifestyle for human being.’

Dr Purushottam Maharaj is the grandson of Shri Gajanan Maharaj of Shivpuri Akkalkot, the fourth spiritual head of the Swami Samarth Peeth. He is also a renowned Ayurvedic expert. Currently, he serves as the president of the Vishwa Foundation, Shivpuri Akkalkot, and is actively involved in spreading the practice of Agnihotra for global welfare.