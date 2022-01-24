Dr R B Bhagwat passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 24: Senior city physician Dr Raghunath Bhaskar Bhagwat passed away here this morning. He was 92. Dr R B Bhagwat, as he was popularly known, made immense contribution in the fields of medical education, health and culture.

Born on August 20, 1930 in Indore, he was brought up and educated in Pune. He obtained MBBS degree from BJ Medical college (BJMC), Pune in 1953 and MD in 1956. He worked as honorary physician at BJMC Pune till 1959. An accomplished wrestler in his college years, Dr Bhagwat joined Government Medical College (GMC), Aurangabad in 1961 as Reader in Medicine, became professor and head of the Medicine department in 1965 and retired in 1984. He was known as a master teacher and an astute clinician, took pride in training hundreds of students who are presently working in various parts of the country and abroad. He was awarded “Best teacher award” by government of Maharashtra in 1982. He was the founder member of the organisation ‘Rasik’ which worked for promoting Indian classical music in Aurangabad in the 1970s. He was also the founder member of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital and a trustee on its board from 1990 to 2017. He wrote autobiography ‘He to prachitiche bolne.’ He practiced actively till the age of 87.