Dr Raffey & his team secure UK Design Patent for innovation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey, an Associate Professor at the UGC–Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, received a Design Patent from the United Kingdom for an innovative educational technology interface titled “AI-Powered Predictive Learning Graphical User Interface for Dropout Prevention in Higher Education.”

The patented design introduces an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based interface capable of predicting student dropout risks, recommending targeted academic interventions, and assisting institutions in strengthening student retention.

The system integrates predictive analytics, real-time performance tracking, and user-friendly visual dashboards to support evidence-based decision-making in higher education.

Dr Raffey was accompanied in this research endeavour by a dedicated team of scholars whose contributions were instrumental in the project’s success. The team includes Dr Saira Kamal, Dr Siddheshwar Jaydeo Yeul, Dr Aliya Tarannum Khan, Dr Sameeksha Pawar and Dr Reshma Begum.

He said that the patent marks an important step toward integrating AI-driven systems into academic monitoring and student support frameworks across India. Dr Raffey noted that the innovation aims to assist universities and colleges in identifying vulnerable learners early and providing timely interventions to ensure academic continuity.