Dr Ramesh Manza appointed Computer Sci Dept head

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Ramesh Manza has been appointed head of the Computer Science and Information Technology (CSIT) Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made Dr Manza’s appointment for three years. He took charge from his outgoing counterpart Dr Sachin Deshmukh. Dr Manza has been in the field of teaching and research for the past 25 years. He has also worked on the authorities and bodies including the academic council.