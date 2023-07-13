Dr Saba gets London Royal College membership

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Saba Abdul Sattar who hails from the city was awarded the prestigious membership of the Royal College of Physicians of London (MRCP, UK).

She qualified in Medicine from Pune and has recently been awarded the coveted membership of the Royal College of Physicians.

Dr Saba has been working as a Senior Clinical Fellow in Haematology at Bedford Hospital, UK, for more than one decade. She is the daughter of Dr Abdul Sattar, a Consultant Paediatrician (Cidco N-3). Dr Saba who is in the city currently was felicitated in a programme held recently.