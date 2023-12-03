Dr Sachin re-elected ABVP Deogiri Pradesh president

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sachin Kandle was re-elected president of Deogiri Pradesh of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) while Vaibhavi Dhivre is the new Pradesh Mantri for the year 2023-24.

Presiding officer Amol Marathe made an announcement of the election of both the students' leaders from the ABVP Pradesh office on Sunday. Dr Sachin and Vaibhavi will take their responsibility in the ensuing 58th Deogir Pradesh Convention to be held in Delhi on December 7.

Dr Sachin is the head of the Sanskrit Department of Sawarkar College of Beed since 2003. He worked as a full-time activist of ABVP at Satara and Mumbai between 2000-2003 and also participated in agitation staged in support of the university renaming. Vaibhavi has been working with the ABVP since 2021 and is currently third year of the undergraduate degree course in Botany at Jhulal Bhilajirao Patil College.