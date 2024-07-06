Dr Sanjay Rathod appointed Head of Hindi Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sanjay Rathod was appointed head of the Department of Hindi of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made this appointment for three years. Dr Rathod who has been working in the department for more than two decades took charge from Dr Bharati Gore on Saturday. He has written six books and 40 research papers.