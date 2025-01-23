Dr. Urmila Chakurkar Honoured with Kusumagraj Literary Award

January 23, 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Renowned social worker and author Dr Urmila Chakurkar was recently honoured with the "Kavi Kusumagraj Sahitya Puraskar-2025" by Sarvad Foundation at a ceremony held in Vikhroli (East), Mumbai.

The event was presided over by film director Devendra Khanna, with actress Poonam Chandorkar and Dr. Prashansa Raut-Dalvi as chief guests. Dr. Chakurkar has authored 23 books, including seven poetry collections, six children's literature books, three travelogues, three essay collections, two medical books, a novel titled Hippocrateschi Shapath, and a biography, Gujarte Hue. She has previously received two Maharashtra State Government awards.

