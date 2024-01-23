Dr Vijay Fulari appointed 17th VC of Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Vijay Janardhan Fulari, a senior professor and former head of the Physics Department and University Science Instrumentation Center of Shivaji University, Kolhapur, was appointed 17th vice-chancellor (VC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday evening.

Governor and chancellor of state universities Ramesh Bais made this appointment of Fulari today for a tenure of five years from the date of assumption of office or till they attain the age of 65 years- whichever is earlier.

It may be noted that the tenure of 16th VC Dr Pramod Yeole ended on December 31, 2023, after his four and half years of service.

The office of the Governor formed a Search Committee in June 2023 and started inviting application forms from the eligible candidates for the recruitment. The Committee received over 100 applications. After the scrutiny, 22 candidates were called for personal interaction in the first round. A total of 20 aspirants appeared for the interaction on November 29.

The Committee recommended five names. They are Dr Vijay Fulari and Dr Jyoti Jadhav (Kolhapur), Dr Vilas Kharat and Dr Sanjay Dhole (Pune) and Dr Rajendra Kakde (Nagpur).

Governor Ramesh Bais held the final interviews of the five candidates in Mumbai on January 4.

Since then, the decision has been much awaited for the stakeholders of Bamu. VC of Savitribai Phule Pune Univeristy Dr Suresh Gosavi was given the additional charge of the post. The office of the Governor issued the letter of appointment late evening.