Dr Wakte and Dr Dalvi appointed in RUSA committee

Experts from various fields have also been selected on the committee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) committee established under the Maharashtra Public University Act has been reconstituted. Director of Sant Peeth Dr Pravin Wakte and Prof Dr Mahananda Dalvi have been appointed to the committee.

The RUSA committee is responsible for making decisions regarding policy making, grants to universities and colleges, advice, supervision and control, educational functions, and efforts to improve quality in higher education in the state. Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil is the chairman of the committee, while the principal secretary of higher and technical education, and state project director Dr Dhanraj Mane is the member secretary.

Vice-chancellors of three universities, principals of two affiliated colleges, and nine experts in the fields of arts, science, technology, cultural, civil society, industry, vocational education, and skill development have also been selected to the committee. Dr Mahananda Dalvi, women president of the divisional executive committee of the All India National Educational Federation, has been appointed as an expert in the field of humanities, and Dr Pravin Wakhte has been appointed as an expert in the field of science and technology.

Vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Pramod Yeole and pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, general assembly member Kishore Shitole, and Dr Dilip Arjuna have welcomed the appointment of Dr Wakte and Dr Dalvi to the RUSA committee.