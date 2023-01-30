Dr Yeole only VC to cast vote in 25-yrs

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole along with different statutory officers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University cast their votes at the different places in Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections on Monday.

Dr Yeole is the only VC to exercise his franchise during the last 25 years. There is a condition for voting for a VC to have completed three years of service in the respective region and register his name as a voter.

Earlier VCs could not vote as they did not fulfil the condition or register as a voter. Dr Yeole cast his vote at Holy Cross English School in Cantonment while Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath voted at Zilla Parishad school of Phulambri and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle at ITI booth, Railway Station.