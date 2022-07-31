Draw of 50 pc women seats for AMC election on Aug 5

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 29:

The election administration of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to conduct the draw of reserving 50 per cent seats for women candidates belonging to different categories, at Sant Eknath Rangmandir (Osmanpura), on August 5, at 11 am. The general elections of AMC are scheduled to be held in 2022.

The draw will be declared by picking lots to reserve seats for women candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class and General (open) categories. The draft mentioning reserved seats will be published on August 6, while the alert citizens can submit their objections and suggestions upon the draft to the AMC’s election branch (on the first floor in Building No-3) at the AMC headquarters during the working hours from August 6 to 12, stated the order issued by the municipal commissioner.

There are 126 wards (or 42 prabhags) in the jurisdiction of AMC. Hence, based on 50 per cent norms, 63 wards will be reserved for women candidates. It will include 18 seats reserved for women of OBC; 12 for Scheduled Caste; one for Scheduled Tribe and 32 for General (Open) categories.

Election branch on toes

According to sources in the election branch,” The AMC will be deploying a team of 12-15 officials from different sections on this election task. Meanwhile, the election branch has also requested the police administration to provide tight police security at the venue. An LCD screen will also be displayed for the people in the waiting lounge, outside the auditorium. Meanwhile, the arrangement of a live telecast of the event will also be made on local cable. A team of election officials under the head of the deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale will stay in touch with the State Election Commission (SEC) for updates regarding the reservation of seats.”