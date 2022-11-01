Draw of lots to be picked up for reservation in Academic Council polls

Two teachers are elected for the AC besides principals, department heads and experts. As per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, two teachers, representing each faculty, who have 15 years of teaching experience will be elected by the collegiums of teachers from amongst themselves, out of whom one each will belong to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or De-notified Tribes (Vimukta Jaties) or Nomadic Tribes or Other Backward Class.

The reservation for each faculty will be decided through a draw of lots. The draw of lots will be picked at Mahatma Phule Hall at 12.30 pm on Friday under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Those reserved categories which were selected through the draw during the last election of AC in 2017, will be excluded this time. Election returning officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle has appealed to all the persons concerned should remain present for the draw.