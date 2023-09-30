Drinking liquor with auto-driver costs passenger dearer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An auto-rickshaw driver made an old passenger drink liquor with him and robbed his gold and silver rings and mobile phone. The Vedantnagar police searched and arrested the driver seventh day of the incident. The arrested has been identified as Pradeep Dilip Ramandwal (25, Ayodhyanagar).

Police said, an old man Bapu Rathod (61) is a retired employee of WALMI. On September 20, he went to purchase gold. He sat in Ramandwal’s rickshaw. After some formal chat, the driver offered Rathod liquor. After drinking liquor, both went and purchased gold and drank liquor again. Later, Ramandwal robbed him of his gold and silver rings and the mobile phone and left him near Tourist Home.

Later, Rathod lodged a complaint with the Vedantnagar police PI Brahma Giri. ASI Sunil Pande, Balaram Chaure, and Jamir Tadvi investigated the CCTV footage and searched Ramandwal. He confessed that he threw the phone and mortgaged the jewellery with a jeweller at Badnapur. The police seized the jewellery.