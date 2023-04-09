Drivers casual attitude worries ST administration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent survey by the ST officials at the Central Bus Stand (CBS) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, it was observed that many drivers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were not stopping their buses or getting down while filling fuel at the diesel pump. This negligence could have resulted in a major accident. As a result, the ST corporation has taken precautionary steps and plans to install a board with necessary instructions at the pump. The incident is being investigated, and action will be taken against those responsible, said the officials.

The diesel pumps in the CBS area require drivers to dismount their ST buses while refueling to prevent accidents. However, laxity in following these responsibilities was noticed at the diesel pump of the CBS on Saturday. This incident has prompted ST corporation to take necessary precautions and educate drivers to stop their buses while refueling. In response to the incident, one of the pumps at the CBS has been shut down, and the other pump is being closely monitored. Drivers are now required to stop their buses and wait while the fuel is being filled to prevent future accidents.