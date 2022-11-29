DRM reviews facilities at railway station

Aurangabad: The general manager of South Central Railway (SCR) will visit Manmad, Nagarsol, Aurangabad and Jalna railway station on December 9. SCR Nanded divisional railway manager Upinder Singh on Tuesday inspected the works between Nagarsol and Aurangabad and facilities.

Upinder Singh reviewed the various facilities at Aurangabad railway station and inspected the railway electrification work of railway lines between Daulatabad and Aurangabad. He then inspected facilities related to railway traffic in the railway signaling building. The concerned authorities were also directed to ensure the safety of trains going to and fro from Aurangabad railway station. He also went to the ticket counter and discussed with the railway employees and inspected the special room for train drivers. There is a demand to open the entrance through the old building of the railway station. Meanwhile, Singh instructed the officers and employees to take care that there will be no additional entry point in Aurangabad railway station.